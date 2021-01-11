People Are Calling For Donald Trump To Be Removed And Replaced In Home Alone 2
As corporations abandon U.S. President Donald Trump following a riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, pop culture fans have decided to have a little fun with the President's sudden disappearance from some aspects of public life. Companies like Twitter, Facebook, the PGA, and Deutsche Bank have limited or terminated their relationships with Trump, amid allegations that the outgoing President instigated the Capitol riot last week when he told a group of his supporters who were protesting in DC to head to the Capitol building and to "show strength" and "fight harder" against "bad people" just before things got violent last week.
Fans on Twitter, without new Trump material to debate, have taken to joking about which company might desert him next -- and a popular joke (we assume a joke, anyway) has become, "let's remove him from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." The President had a cameo in the 1992 film, which shot part of its story at a Trump-owned hotel in New York.
Trump, who has curated his image and brand for decades, would require that film productions shooting on his property had to offer him a cameo appearance. Sometimes he would decline, sometimes the cameo would end up on the cutting room floor, but in the case of the Home Alone sequel, Trump was likely left in because he loomed so large in New York City's culture at the time.
So the discussions of removing him, of course, gave birth to the question of who would replace him in the cameo role.
Here are some of the funniest and most inspired answers.
Gritty
I call on Congress to immediately order that Donald Trump be digitally replaced in all versions of "Home Alone 2" with ... Gritty. I want my children to see someone they can look up too.
(Surely there is also something in the 25th Amendment that makes provision for this?) pic.twitter.com/ooXCPG4L9u— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 11, 2021
Jabba the Hutt
I can’t believe they were able to get George Lucas’ team to remove him in the Home Alone 2 special edition. pic.twitter.com/SzLbNjh9y3— Ben "The Mediocre Gatsby" Mooney (@Ben_Etc) January 9, 2021
This one requires time travel
Not only should we digitally remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2, we should replace him with adult Macaulay Culkin. Just make that plot go off the rails. pic.twitter.com/r4mObFZC37— Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 9, 2021
Dolly Parton
NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC— Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021
Keanu Reeves
Fixed. pic.twitter.com/6RoIh2sbDx— Brendan Milove (@BrendanMilove) January 9, 2021
Christopher Plummer
Bonus points, because he's done this kind of gig before.
Donald Trump has been digitally erased from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) and replaced by Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/X4hppGmssZ— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 9, 2021
The Doctor
So I was reading about the bit in Home Alone 2 where Kevin stops to ask for directions and apparently people have been digitally removing Donald Trump and one thing sort of led to another. pic.twitter.com/wSR3JQuisf— reverend61 (@reverend61a) January 10, 2021
Joe Biden
Keeping up with the trend, George Lucas and his Industrial Light & Magic replace 90s Donald Trump with 90s Joe Biden in Home Alone 2... pic.twitter.com/BO3oA0TAtU— Tommy GB ✌🏻 (@TommyGB64) January 9, 2021
No one at all
due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4— ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021
A special edition of the home release
Expect to see these in stores by November. pic.twitter.com/pD4FMic2JT— Jason Sheppard (@Jason_Sheppard_) January 9, 2021