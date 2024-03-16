The Phantom of the Opera Is Returning... But With a Catch

If you've ever thought of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic and beloved musical The Phantom of the Opera as a roller coaster ride of emotions, there's now a theme park that is taking that quite literally. According to Playbill, Germany's Europa Park is launching a new, VR roller coaster experience inspired by the long-running musical this spring. Per the announcement, the park's Eurosat Coastiality attraction will invite riders to experience the "mystery and intrigue of this gripping love story" by wearing a VR headset during the roller coaster's dark ride experience. You can check the announcement for the ride — which is the first thrill ride to be inspired by musical theatre — out for yourself below.

What Is The Phantom of the Opera?

The Phantom of the Opera is a musical created by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, director Hal Prince, and producer Cameron Mackintosh as based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. The musical originally premiered on London's West End in October 1986 before opening on Broadway on January 26, 1988, where it went on to become the longest-running production in Broadway history. The production is well known for some of its more iconic songs, including "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You", "Wishing You Were Somewhere Here Again", and "Masquerade".

The Phantom of the Opera Ended Its Broadway Run in 2023

The Phantom of the Opera ended its historic Broadway run in 2023 after 35 years with its final performance taking place on April 16th of that year. International productions continue, including in Japan, Madrid, and Budapest.

"As a producer you dream that a show will run forever. Indeed, my production of Andrew's 'Cats' proudly declared for decades 'Now and Forever.' Yet 'Phantom' has surpassed that show's extraordinary Broadway run. But all shows do finally close," Mackintosh said in a statement at the time.

For those who were unable to see The Phantom of the Opera while it was on Broadway, not all is lost, however. a taped version of the production is available at the New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. Following the closure of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, the TOFT made the footage of the original 1988 cast, which featured Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman as The Phantom and Christine Daae respectively, available in their archives — however, there are some stipulations, including that you will need a New York Public Library card and will also need to go in person as these archives are not available online. Additionally, while walk ins are available on a first come, first served basis, there are often limitations so you may need to call ahead and make an appointment.

You can find out more information about The Phantom of the Opera roller coaster here.

What do you think? Will you be checking out The Phantom of the Opera roller coaster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.