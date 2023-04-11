Philly Cream Cheese Launches "Tax-Free" Bagel

Tax Day is rapidly approaching, and while no one enjoys paying taxes, for New York residents, there's an interesting additional tax that they have to pay not on Tax Day, but every time they get a sliced bagel. That's right, there's an actual bagel tax that costs New Yorkers an extra eight cents each time they get a sliced bagel. But now, in honor of Tax Day, Philly Cream Cheese has come up with a work around — the Tax-Free Bagel. On Tuesday, the brand announced that they have teamed up with H&H Bagels to create a first of its kind bagel that is stuffed with Philly cream cheese so that it requires no slicing and, thus, avoids the tax.

According to the brand. fans can purchase the new Tax-Free Bagel, which comes in Plain, Everything, and Cinnamon Raisin, from April 14th through 18th at H&H Bagels' Manhattan-based locations. Fans not in New. York can also order six-packs of the bagels at hhbagels.com for $11.40 while supplies last.

"In today's landscape, people are juggling enough hurdles, and having to pay an extra tax to enjoy their favorite bagel with Philly cream cheese should simply not be one of them," said Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia at Kraft Heinz Company. "A bagel with Philly cream cheese is an experience that so many know and love, so in partnership with H&H bagels, we wanted to provide a delicious solution to this silly tax in a way that kept the enjoyment of our brand at its core, literally."

"We pride ourselves on being 'like no other bagel in the world,' and are thrilled to partner with Philly, a fellow category icon that is truly unlike any other cream cheese in the world," said Jay Rushin, CEO, H&H Bagels. "We know first-hand that bagels and cream cheese are the perfect pairing and want to show appreciation for our fans' continued support by introducing the Tax-Free Bagel – because we believe nobody should be taxed for the simple pleasure of an H&H bagel with Philly cream cheese."

What do you think? Will you be checking out the Tax-Free Bagels? What flavor would you want to try? Did you know about New York's bagel tax? Let us know your thoughts about bagels and the bagel tax in the comment section!