Kraft Mac n Cheese Ice Cream Released

When it comes to comfort food, mac and cheese, and ow, just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese day on Wednesday, July 14, the iconic classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is going to a whole new level. Brooklyn-based creamer Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is launching limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream and yes, it is exactly what you think it is.

The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream features the color and flavor that one gets with a bowl of mac and cheese, but is also made without artificial flavors, dyes, or preservatives.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a press release. "As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high-quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes, just like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

The special, limited-edition ice cream will be available starting Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. both online on Van Leeuwen's website and in their stores across the country. A pint costs $12 and it will be available only while supplies last. New Yorkers, however, have the opportunity to try the interesting flavor for free on Wednesday, July 14 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at an ice cream truck that will be located in Union Square.

If mac and cheese ice cream sounds like an odd creation, consider this: this isn't the first time we've seen unusual, savory ice cream flavors pop up as collaborations with iconic brands. In 2019, Coolhaus teamed up with French's to create a mustard-flavored ice cream in celebration of National Mustard Day. People who had a sneak peek of that flavor found it to be an interesting flavor option and that seems to be the case for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream as well. Eater got a chance to try the flavor in advance, described it as "nothing short of magical".

