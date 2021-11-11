Picnic in Halloween Town With The Nightmare Before Christmas Igloo Cooler

Igloo has added Tim Burton’s 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas to their lineup of pop-culture branded Playmates coolers. The design features iconic scenes and characters from the film, including Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, The Mayor of Halloween Town and more.

These Little Playmate 7 qt Igloo coolers feature Themecool insulation, a swivel lid, and the capacity to hold 9 standard drink cans. Basically, they’re ideal for picnics, quick trips to be beach, or even as lunch boxes. Indeed, The Nightmare Before Christmas can provide a dose of fun and a cold drink during an otherwise bleak day at work.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town Little Playmate Cooler is available to order directly from Igloo for $39.99. Before you jump at it, make sure to check out additional designs in their Playmate cooler collection – a lineup that also includes themes like Star Wars, Marvel, and Hello Kitty.

Speaking of tasty The Nightmare Before Christmas treats, Disney recently launched a new, official cookbook that’s loaded with spooky recipes and entertaining ideas inspired by Tim Burton‘s film. The book is actually divided into two parts – the first includes over 50 The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed recipes while part two is all about DIY craft ideas for parties.

Written by Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall, and Jody Revenson, The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide features recipes for appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks – including sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. The entertaining section of the book includes blueprints and instructions for the Nightmare Before Christmas–themed decorations, activities, invitations, favors, and more. Plus, you can use it for Christmas AND Halloween – though we think that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a year-round thing at this point.

These entertaining ideas are presented as complete The Nightmare Before Christmas events, though you can easily mix and match the ideas to create your own custom NBX party. The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide are available here on Amazon for $19.98 (33% off),

“Brimming with scary good fun, The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect party. Is it Halloween? Christmas? Your birthday? No matter the occasion, this book will help you take your next dinner or event from routine to inspired—with a little help from Jack Skellington, Sally, Sandy Claws, and all their friends in Halloween Town.”