Planter's Introduces "Nutty" Holiday Sweater

To say that 2020 has been "nutty" would be something of an understatement. Between the ongoing pandemic, murder hornets, hell ants, mysterious monoliths, rare celestial events, and even claims aliens are not only real and a galactic federation exists, there's not much left on the old "bingo" card for this year. But the holiday season is upon us and with 2020 coming to a close, Planters has what might be the best way to celebrate -- their new Mr. Peanut Nuttiest Time of year Sweater.

According to Planters, Peanut Jr. is hitting another milestone this holiday season, growing into Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe -- you can call him Bart for short -- and now he's ready to "shellebrate" this next chapter in his life. That's right, Peanut Jr. is all grown up now and the launch this sweater as well as Planters' other holiday offerings is just part of the shellebration.

Allow me to re-re-introduce myself. Goodbye Peanut Jr, hello Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe. If you thought the holidays were nutty, you haven’t experienced the peanut aging process. Btw, you can just call me Bart. #NuttiestTimeOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/I8dqvVJA3P — Bart (@MrPeanut) December 7, 2020

The "Nuttiest Time of Year" sweater features Bart on a blue sweater, the iconic mascot tangled up in holiday lights and wearing a Santa hat. The sweater even reads "It's The Nuttiest Time Of Year" making it a perfect garment for the end of 2020.

Also available are items such as a button up shirt featuring the iconic top hat, a Planters Nutmobile ornament, mittens, and even other festive sweaters. You can check them all out for yourself on the Planters merchandise shop here.

If you are unfamiliar with Bart, back in January, a viral ad campaign saw the longstanding Planters mascot, Mr. Peanut, killed off only to be resurrected as Baby Nut during a Super Bowl ad. During Mr. Peanut's funeral, televised during the second quarter of the Big Game, the legume is mourned by fellow mascots Kool-Aid Man and Mr. Clean as well as actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, who were saved by the 104-year-old Mr. Peanut when he sacrificed himself before dropping off a cliff and perishing in an explosion. Kool-Aid Man's tears fall on a freshly dug grave, and a ray of sunshine births Baby Peanut: "Just kidding," the newborn says, "I'm back."

In August, it was revealed that Baby Nut was no longer a baby, having aged into a 21-year-old young adult, Peanut Jr. Now, Peanut Jr. has become an adult. You can follow his journey over on the official Mr. Peanut Twitter account here.

What do you think about Peanut Jr.'s transformation? What do you think about that "nutty" sweater? Let us know in the comments.