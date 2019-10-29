Popeyes Reveals When Chicken Sandwich Will Return

It was the hottest fast food item of the summer, a menu offering that made the leap from tasty lunch or dinner option to an actual cultural moment: the Popeyes chicken sandwich. The sandwich made major waves when it sold out in just a matter of days after its launch, thanks in large part to massive social media buzz. While Popeyes at the time promised the sandwich’s return, it’s been a bit of a wait and now we officially know when that wait will be over. According to Popeyes, the pretty much legendary at this point chicken sandwich returns to restaurants on Sunday, November 3. That’s right, the wait is almost over, and it was made official by Popeyes on Monday.

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

According to a press release, following the sandwiches debut in August and quick rise to fame, the Chicken Sandwich was a massive hit selling out nationwide — dramatically surpassing even the most optimistic sales forecasts. Since then, Popeyes has been diligently working to bring the beloved sandwiches back to restaurants for good.

And this time around, Popeyes will be better prepared. The chain will reportedly hire upwards of 400 employees company-wide to deal with the new batch of chicken fillets arriving.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands — the parent company of Popeyes — said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com after the sandwich first sold out. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

So, if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, you’ll want to head to your local restaurant on Sunday and if you do, be sure to report back and let us know if you got your sandwich in the comments below!