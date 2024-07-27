SDCC 2024: Spider-Man Gets a New Costume Courtesy of an Upcoming MCU Villain

Spider-Man is getting a costume upgrade from a villain making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut next year. Writer Zeb Wells wraps up his run on The Amazing Spider-Man alongside artist John Romita Jr. later this year. Marvel has already announced what’s planned next for the web-slinger, with writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland and artists Ed McGuinness and Gleb Melnikov collaborating on a 10-issue story arc called “The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man.” With San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, we have new details on the cryptic event, as well as the first look at Spider-Man’s new costume he’s getting from Doctor Doom.

The Marvel Comics Next Big Thing panel at SDCC revealed covers for Amazing Spider-Man #61-62, part of the “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” story arc launching in November. It also picks up on events that will transpire in the final chapter of Blood Hunt, which goes on sale next week. Doctor Doom will be replacing Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, and one of his first acts will be equipping Spider-Man with a new mystical costume and eight extra lives to combat an evil god and his scions.

Designs by Ed McGuinness show off Spider-Man’s new costume. His helmet/mask has angular Doom eyes, with a gem count down on his chest where the Spider-Man emblem typically is. Finally, McGuinness has also given Spider-Man “Kirby style Doom hands.”

What is “8 Deaths of Spider-Man about?

Below is the description for Amazing Spider-Man #61-62, the beginning of “8 Deaths of Spider-Man”:

The world has changed, Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to…SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save (!?) the world. True believer, they won’t be enough…

You can find the covers and costume designs for “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” below.

Amazing Spider-Man #61 Cover

Amazing Spider-Man #61 cover

Amazing Spider-Man #62 Cover

Amazing Spider-Man #62 cover by Ed McGuinness

8 Deaths of Spider-Man Designs