Priscilla Presley Slams Former Jackass Bam Margera, Denies She Gave Him Elvis Memorabilia

Days after Bam Margera revealed a budding friendship with Priscilla Presley, the latter has already revealed those waters are already too rocky. At the time, Margera said the widow of Elvis gifted him some of the late rocker's most prized possessions. Tuesday, Priscilla revealed she didn't, even claiming some of the stuff Margera has been showing off on social media never belonged to Elvis in the first place.

"[Bam] came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan," Presley recently told TMZ.

She added, "Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."

According to Margera's social media posts, he was given a robe and a ring that both reportedly belonged to Elvis at some point during his life. He then gave the robe to his father, a dedicated Elvis fan, and the ring to rapper Yelawolf. Still, Priscilla added that at no point during Bam's visit last week did she give him any memorabilia.

"At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'," she continued. "I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."

Shortly after TMZ released its initial report, Margera posted to his Instagram apologizing to both Priscilla and her son Navarone Garcia, who he says was the one to give him the items.

"I'm very sorry and embarrassed, and I can't apologize enough for acting like a jackass," Margera wrote Tuesday night. "Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil's Elvis stuff. I'm making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I'm sorry."