Ray Stevenson, Star Wars: Ahsoka and Marvel Movie Actor, Dead at 58

By Kofi Outlaw

Ray Stevenson is dead at the age of 58. The actor was known for so many character actor roles in big and/or memorable genre works, including HBO's Rome, Marvel's Thor movies and Punisher: War Zone, major voice work in Star Wars animated series, and even an upcoming live-action role in Star Wars: Ahsoka

The Wrap has confirmed Stevenson's death, with more information yet to come as the situation develops... 

UPDATE: Variety has reported that it has confirmed with Stevenson's publicst that the actor had indeed passed. 

More Details to follow...

