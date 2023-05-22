Ray Stevenson, Star Wars: Ahsoka and Marvel Movie Actor, Dead at 58

Ray Stevenson is dead at the age of 58. The actor was known for so many character actor roles in big and/or memorable genre works, including HBO's Rome, Marvel's Thor movies and Punisher: War Zone, major voice work in Star Wars animated series, and even an upcoming live-action role in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The Wrap has confirmed Stevenson's death, with more information yet to come as the situation develops...

UPDATE: Variety has reported that it has confirmed with Stevenson's publicst that the actor had indeed passed.

More Details to follow...