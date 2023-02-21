Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Get Engaged at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is engaged — and the proposal took place at the Happiest Place on Earth. On Sunday, Wilson took to Instagram to share that she and girlfriend, fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma, got engaged at Disneyland. Wilson shared a set of photos of herself and Agruma showing off the ring and with the pair both down on bended knee. In the caption, Wilson thanked Disney's Bob Iger as well as the Disney Weddings team for helping with the surprise.

"We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she wrote.

Wilson and Agruma first announced their relationship in June 2022. At the time, Wilson even referenced Disney in that caption, writing "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Wilson also welcomed her first child via surrogate, a daughter named Royce, in November. In December, she shared a photo of herself, Agruma, and Royce captioning it "First family Christmas."

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

Wilson also recently launched the dating app, Fluid. The app is designed to allow people to make matches with a "wider dating pool" — one that isn't bound to labels of sexuality.

"Whether you're straight, queer, questioning, heteroflexible, bisexual, pansexual, gay, lesbian, open to exploring, anywhere on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum or you prefer not to put a label on your sexuality, Fluid is for you, regardless of your sexual identity," according to the app's description. "Everyone belongs to the Fluid community."