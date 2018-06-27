Rebel Wilson to Produce, Star in Comic Book Movie ‘Crowded’

Rebel Wilson, the breakout star of the Pitch Perfect franchise, is bringing the world of Crowded to life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson has optioned the rights to Crowded, an upcoming Image Comics series from Chris Sebela, Ro Stein, and Ted Brandt. The report states that Wilson’s goal is to star in and produce the film.

Wilson is going to develop the project and produce it with her Camp Sugar production banner, alongside Oni Entertainment, who will also produce.

Written by Sebela, and illustrated by Stein & Brandt, Crowded takes place in the not-so-distant future where the world’s economy has been dominated by job sharing apps. A crowdfunding platform called Reapr allows people to fund assassinations, and users have gotten very into the idea. The book centers around a young woman named Charlie, who suddenly finds herself as a target Reapr, with a multimillion-dollar bounty on her head. With not much money to her name, Charlie can only afford to hire the lowest-rated bodyguard on the Dfend app to protect her, Vita. The duo needs to fight off assassins and survive for 30 days in order to see the bounty vanish.

Wilson’s Camp Sugar will now begin a search for a writer to adapt the material. As the series creator, Sebela will act as a consulting producer.

It looks like Wilson currently has a full slate of work in the immediate future. Camp Sugar is currently in postproduction on The Hustle, the remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that stars Wilson and Anne Hathaway. In addition to her work there, Wilson is also filming her part in Jojo Rabbit, the satirical film about Nazi Germany from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

Wilson’s next film to hit theaters will be Isn’t It Romantic, a romantic comedy where she stars alongside Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra.

Are you excited to see another Image series come to life? Let us know in the comments!