Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes

It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.

Over on Instagram, Wilson shared a pair of photos of herself alongside some friends as they all dressed like different Barbies — and one Ken — in boxes as their costumes of choice for the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on Friday night. "Come [on] Barbies let's go party! Happy Halloween!" Wilson captioned the photos. You can check them out below.

It's not a huge surprise, in a sense, that a Barbie costume is a fun choice this year for Halloween. Not only is the doll an icon, but the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is headed to theaters next year.

Who stars in Barbie?

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the film will also include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview.

What about Heidi Klum's Halloween party this year?

Klum's daughter Leni teased her mother's party for this year in a recent conversation with People.

"My mom always went all out for Halloween, of course. We'd have people come and decorate and there'd be cobwebs everywhere and massive pumpkins. They'd come on buses and they'd [unload] these huge pumpkins. My mom definitely loves it more than I do. I love dressing up and turning into something crazy. Her costume is amazing, but I obviously can't say anything. There's an open bar and I'm not 21, so as of now, I can't go. I've been asking my mom to go for a while, but in any case, I do have my own friends out here."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.

What do you think about Wilson's Halloween costume? Do you have big plans for Halloween this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!