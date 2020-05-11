Disney Fans Are Conflicted About Rebel Wilson's Singing
Disney fans are debating Rebel Wilson’s singing after her performance on The Disney Family Singalong. The actress thrilled with a rendition of Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. As with any time the song comes up recently, people wonder who will play Ursula in the upcoming live-action version of the film. For those who might not know, Wilson actually played the character back in 2016 during The Little Mermaid Live at the Hollywood Bowl. She’s not stranger to those notes, but some fans would like to see the casting going in a different direction. Regardless, she put her best foot forward in this special.
Volume I of the Disney Family Singalong aired all the way back in April. ABC got all these celebrities together to tackle some all-ages entertainment. Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Halsey, John Legend, Katy Perry, and Idina Menzel all stopped through. Viewers at home were absolutely thrilled to have something to watch during this moment of quarantine. The same is probably true today on Mother’s Day in the United States. Over in Australia, where Wilson’s been social distancing, she’s kept her fans entertained with some workout videos on social media.
Disney Family Sing-a-long tonight on ABC 🇺🇸 🎤 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZgzqtNqolI— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 10, 2020
Some fans took the opportunity to argue for Lizzo in the live-action adaptation, but things around the film, like most media, have slowed to a crawl because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whenever the production starts back up, the filmmakers have quite the decision on their hands. Millenials really love that movie, and getting Ursula right will be crucial. There's already going to be some arguing online after all that fuss over Ariel's casting. But, the cast and crew march forward. Maybe they will get the chance to perform together during a future edition of this show.
What did you think of Rebel Wilson’s performance? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
OUCH
what did i do to deserve having to listen to rebel wilson sing poor unforunate souls on the disney singalong???? pic.twitter.com/pkZszQSae4— ♛em♛ (@_emmmily__) May 10, 2020
Some are really digging it
Rebel Wilson needs to be in a live action Disney movie #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/UELJ85wj2n— sean garcia (@reloadedneo03) May 10, 2020
Welp.
Y’all got Beyoncé last time and you’re telling me you couldn’t get ANYBODY but Rebel Wilson for Poor Unfortunate Souls....— ebony (@tessasharrier) May 10, 2020
Crushed it.
Rebel Wilson. Crushed it.— Amanda Simper (@SimperAmanda) May 11, 2020
Yikes
Rebel Wilson singing possibly the WORST rendition of Poor Unfortunate Souls I ever heard....— Prince Of Barbs (@SomeKindofAssh1) May 10, 2020
Fun times
Who is watching this? I love 💕 it Rebel Wilson was fantastic ❤️💙💜!!!! Really loved Seth Rogen was amazing 😉!!! https://t.co/fczn8QROYh— Barbara (@Barbara74048755) May 10, 2020
Loved her part
Rebel Wilson just slayed it. Great job! #TheDisneyFamilySingalong2— Jerry Sullivan (@Miahsully) May 10, 2020
Real love
HI REBEL WILSON! 🙋♀️ #DisneyFamilySingalongVolume2 @RebelWilson #TheLittleMermaid #PoorUnfortunateSouls 🧜♀️— AbbyLovesHarryStyles (@AbbyAbbyb1) May 10, 2020
Maybe...
Is Rebel Wilson playing Ursula in the remake? Cause if so........... :/— JB (@jefffwb) May 10, 2020
Arguments raging
#DisneyFamilySingalong I guess I'm just glad Rebel Wilson wasn't cast as live-action Ursula for the new Litle Mermaid pic.twitter.com/xsPtQTL69V— Nolan Massey (@Knottyorchid12) May 10, 2020
Straight up amazing
Rebel Wilson is amazing! #DisneyFamilySingalong— Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) May 10, 2020
Is this good?
oh jesus its rebel wilson— Tom Vodthing (@OniNull) May 11, 2020
valid point
I don't see what people gain bashing on Rebel Wilson because they hate her performance without giving criticism. same goes for people bashing on Pete Davidson for no reason other than "he's not funny".— zeke 💜 🍽️ (@zekeistired) May 10, 2020
Harsh
keep letting Rebel Wilson sing? #DisneySingalong— nick price (@nickprice91) May 10, 2020
Hmmm
Wow. #Disney better announce Rebel Wilson as Ursula for the live action Little Mermaid stat. Also I’m certain Josh Gad will also be staring. #DisneyFamilySingalong— Schwartzy (@drschwa_96) May 10, 2020
Chilling?
Ryan Seacrest just described Rebel Wilson singing Poor Unfortunate Souls as “Chilling”...— Marty Lauter (@marrtyshmarrty) May 10, 2020
