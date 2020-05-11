Disney Fans Are Conflicted About Rebel Wilson's Singing

Disney fans are debating Rebel Wilson’s singing after her performance on The Disney Family Singalong. The actress thrilled with a rendition of Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid. As with any time the song comes up recently, people wonder who will play Ursula in the upcoming live-action version of the film. For those who might not know, Wilson actually played the character back in 2016 during The Little Mermaid Live at the Hollywood Bowl. She’s not stranger to those notes, but some fans would like to see the casting going in a different direction. Regardless, she put her best foot forward in this special.

Volume I of the Disney Family Singalong aired all the way back in April. ABC got all these celebrities together to tackle some all-ages entertainment. Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Halsey, John Legend, Katy Perry, and Idina Menzel all stopped through. Viewers at home were absolutely thrilled to have something to watch during this moment of quarantine. The same is probably true today on Mother’s Day in the United States. Over in Australia, where Wilson’s been social distancing, she’s kept her fans entertained with some workout videos on social media.

Disney Family Sing-a-long tonight on ABC 🇺🇸 🎤 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZgzqtNqolI — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 10, 2020

Some fans took the opportunity to argue for Lizzo in the live-action adaptation, but things around the film, like most media, have slowed to a crawl because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whenever the production starts back up, the filmmakers have quite the decision on their hands. Millenials really love that movie, and getting Ursula right will be crucial. There's already going to be some arguing online after all that fuss over Ariel's casting. But, the cast and crew march forward. Maybe they will get the chance to perform together during a future edition of this show.

