Red Vines Asks Fans to Name Their Mascot and Win Candy for a Year

Later this month, licorice fans will get to celebrate National Licorice Day, with Red Vines celebrating the event with the chance to celebrate the candy all year. The company is unveiling a new mascot and it needs a new name, giving fans a chance to submit their creative nicknames, with the top five picks then being put to a vote. In addition to having the honor of crafting the new name, the winning submission will also score free candy for a year, while all votes will also come with a 25% discount on orders. You can submit your mascot name on the official Red Vines website or on their social channels.

Per press release, “National Licorice Day only comes once a year, but the Red Vines team wants to make it a year-round celebration for one lucky licorice lover. With the launch of a new Red Vines mascot comes the task of finding the perfect name, and the American Licorice Company is seeking the creativity of candy fans everywhere with a new contest and the chance to win free candy for an entire year!

“Starting on April 4th and running through National Licorice Day on April 12th, participants can submit their vote to name the new Red Vines company mascot via American Licorice Company social pages or by logging onto the Red Vineslanding page. The Red Vines team will hand-select the most creative submission for the brand’s new mascot on May 6th to receive free candy for a year! The top five suggestions will go live for voting on the Red Vines landing page from April 22nd through April 30th, with all participants to receive a 25% discount in return for voting on the website.

“As part of the National Licorice Day celebrations, candy lovers can look forward to limited-edition merchandise on the Red Vines landing page and a complimentary 5oz tray of Red Vines with all American Licorice Company website orders placed in April. To learn more about the contest and enter for a chance to win, please visit www.redvines.com/NLD for campaign rules and details.”

“There are few things more exciting than seeing the creativity of our loyal candy fans,” Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing for American Licorice Company, shared in a statement. “While Red Vines has been around for over a hundred years, we’re always looking for innovative ways to celebrate, and National Licorice Day couldn’t be more perfect!”

Head to the official Red Vines website and their social channels to vote today.

