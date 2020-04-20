Roseanne Says Coronavirus Is a Plot to Get Rid of Boomers, Reveals Plans to "F--k Over" Everyone From Her Show

✖

Roseanne Barr thinks that the coronavirus pandemic is a pro to get rid of “Boomers.” She revealed that take and plans for screwing over everyone from her show during a conversation with Norm MacDonald. Now, with those two personalities in the same room, there were bound to be some wild things said. But, nobody could have predicted that Barr would toss out that COVID-19 is a conspiracy crafted to take out older Americans. So much disinformation is floating around on the Internet that it was only a matter of time before someone with a big platform just started spouting whatever.

"You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation," Barr's accusation begins. "The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.” MacDonald chipped in with, “Because there's so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society — that would be a good thriller."

If that weren’t enough, Barr also claims that she’s been trying to devise a way to get back at her castmates and the network that got her off of the sitcom. She’s thinking about pursuing actually legal action.

"I have the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit," she began, “**** over everybody in the ******* world over there."

For those that need a refresher, Barr was fired from her show’s reboot because of a racist tweet. She had been inching closer and closer to those kinds of comments and that ended up being a tipping point. The Conners ended up being put into motion and the fanbase was split over how to approach Roseanne’s exit. It felt like she was core to the entire enterprise, but so many people were shocked and saddened by her behavior. So, the comedian is still obviously holding a grudge. Unfortunately, even if such action was successful, the ship has sailed on the reboot, and people were really looking forward to that when it hit the airwaves a few years ago. The path forward for Barr is murky, but she will probably always be in the public eye making staggering claims like the ones above.

Have you been watching any old sitcoms during the quarantine period? Let us know in the comments!

