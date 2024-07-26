Hazbin Hotel Seasons 3 and 4 Announced

Hazbin Hotel has become one of the biggest animated series of 2024 and for good reason. Adding some ingenious crude humor to a bombastic soundtrack, the story of Charlie and her quest to redeem the underworld’s residents is one that resonated with fans even before it was picked up as a series on Amazon. While a second season was already confirmed and recording has seemingly been completed, Hazbin Hotel had a major surprise for animation fans at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The series is returning not just for a third season, but a fourth.

This renewal news should come as no surprise to Hazbin Hotel fans who have followed creator Vivienne Medrano’s recent press tour. In a recent interview, the creator confirmed that she would love nothing more than to weave new stories for the underworld denizens for years to come, “I’ve always been fascinated with how animal behavior is, so I was thinking about maybe going into zookeeping or animal training, or something like that when I was really little. But, I also loved cartoons, and I would draw constantly. Having ADHD as a child, it was my constant thing of not paying attention and drawing. Very early on, when I would watch the animated movies that I had on at home, the VHSs, we would pause them and I kind of started to notice, ‘Oh, this is different.’ I knew what drawing was because I was already drawing as a kid, but I kind of started to notice that it was a new drawing every time, and I kind of pieced together what animation was very early on.”

Hazbin Hotel Seasons Three And Four Are Coming In Hot

While the new seasons have been confirmed, Hazbin Hotel’s future seasons have yet to reveal any release dates. Considering how successful the series has become, we could see Charlie and her friends making their way to Amazon’s streaming platform sooner rather than later.

If you haven’t caught the first season of Hazbin Hotel, the episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

