Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Troll Each Other for Valentine's Day

Ever since they shared the screen in DC's Green Lantern movie, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood today. One of the most headline-grabbing aspects of the duo has been their respective social media presence, as the pair have been unafraid to troll or poke fun at each other in the right context. Reynolds and Lively recently used Valentine's Day as an opportunity to do so again, with each of them sharing delightfully candid videos of each other on Instagram. Reynolds chose to share a video of Lively sledding down a hill, with a caption proclaiming that she's his "forever valentine for the foreseeable future." The post has already gotten over 2 million likes on Instagram alone.

Lively elected to post a time-lapse video of Reynolds helping color her hair, captioning it with "that time I f*d my hairdresser." Lively's post has gotten over 4.5 million likes on Instagram thus far.

Reynolds and Lively first began dating in October of 2011, and were married a little under a year later on September 9, 2012. The duo has since gone on to have three daughters together -- James, Inez, and Betty.

"We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends so when we were both single, we were still trying to find each other's [perfect date]," Lively said in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "'Oh, who would be good for you?' We'd sit around being like, 'Oh jeez, do you know anyone?' And it didn't click for, I mean, a good year and a half. Like, 'Oh hey, wait, hold on. We could date!'"

