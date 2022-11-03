Ryan Reynolds Might Be Buying a Hockey Team

Ever the entrepreneur eager to spend his earnings on something, Ryan Reynolds could become an NHL owner. According to PEOPLE, a source has revealed that Reynolds "is very interested" in buying the NHL team the Ottawa Senators should they go up for sale. As the outlet reports, the Deadpool star is eager to see the team stay in Ottawa, whose location could change if they were purchased by someone else that wanted to relocate them. One of Reynolds' reps declined to comment on their report. Sportico brought word earlier this week that the Senators organization was reportedly looking at a sale.

PEOPLE's report on Reynolds interest also reveals that he wanted to keep his "cards close to his chest" with regard to buying the Senators. A cheeky interaction on Twitter earlier this week may have prompted him to make the most minor of statements about it. When tagged in a tweet about how the team was "up for sale," Reynolds replied with the hand-on-chin thinking emoji. The previous owner of the Ottawa Senators Eugene Melnyk passed away in March, with his two daughters now owning the team.

🤔 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

What new Ryan Reynolds movies are there?

There are at least four new Ryan Reynolds movies in the works that will be released in the next couple of years. First up is Spirited, the Apple TV+ original that retells the story of A Christmas Carol from the perspective of the ghosts. Reynolds stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the musical film with Will Ferrell playing the the Ghost of Christmas Present. It arrives this December. After that will see the release of If, the new movie written and directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Reynolds, Krasinski, plus Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, and Steve Carell.

Naturally another Reynolds project that we know is happening is Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. Reynolds will return to the part of the Merc with a Mouth with none other than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine also in tow. It's set to be released on November 8, 2024. Reynolds also remains attached to a new version of Clue as well.

What businesses does Ryan Reynolds own?

Notably Reynolds started his business ventures with production company Maximum Effort which not only produces films but has been the brain trust for ads of his other works (and for other companies as well. Reynolds also owns Aviation American Gin, cellular company Mint Mobile, and Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, a venture he took part in with actor Rob McElhenney and which is documented in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham.

"We're really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff," Reynolds previously told Entrepreneur Magazine about his advertising philosophy.. "But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."