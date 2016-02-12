Ryan Reynolds Makes the Cover of Entrepreneur Magazine

✖

Ryan Reynolds is sitting pretty on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine this month. It’s not surprising to see the Deadpool actor becoming more of a presence in the business world. Fans have enjoyed the increased profile of Mint Mobile over the course of the last few years. (Some of them seriously appreciated the company’s charitable stance near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic with free communication.) But, even outside of cell phone service, he’s been money all over the place. His Aviation Gin brand pumps out hysterical ads almost constantly as well. Some of the recent examples include their “Back to School” edition of the spirit which is mega-sized, and the brand enlisting the Peloton actress who became a meme to help them in a campaign near the Holiday season. So, Reynolds took a moment to showcase the new cover on Instagram.

He joked, “Thank you, @entrepreneur! Halfway to the magazine EGOT. Already got Good Housekeeping so now just need Time and O magazine. #Focused #MagazineEGOT”

Last year, during Adweek’s Brandweek, the Marvel star told the publication what went into making those viral ads that are being celebrated on the Entrepreneur Magazine cover. It might surprise some fans to know that they just don’t go for the wildest idea possible, there’s some real ideation going on at Maximum Effort (His production company).

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” he began. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” Reynolds added. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

