Ryan Reynolds Gets Replaced as Official Ryan of Aviation Gin

There are a number of things that Ryan Reynolds has become known for, thanks to his prolific and often-hilarious work as an actor, producer, and even football club co-owner. Also on that list is businessman and advertising tycoon, as Reynolds has become the face of several of his own companies, including his alcohol brand Aviation Gin. On Monday, that proved to not be the case in a pretty hilarious manner, as Aviation Gin unveiled a new advertisement replacing Reynolds with another Ryan — former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In the advertisement, which you can check out below, Fitzpatrick hypes Aviation as the official gin of the NFL to the dismay of Reynolds, who still appears in the commercial via voiceover. The commercial, and even Reynolds' tweet unveiling it, appear to poke fun at Fitzpatrick's recent drama with Tom Brady, after Fitzpatrick slammed Brady during a recent podcast appearance.

So happy to have this motherfucker as our spokesman. @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/Y80neZC8aa — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 3, 2022

This commercial is just one of many examples of Reynolds' advertisements heading into clever and meta directions, including (but certainly not limited to) casting actress Monica Ruiz shortly after she starred in a bizarre Peloton advertisement, bringing Rick Moranis out of retirement, and even creating a commercial with Kids in the Hall actor Dave Foley in the span of six hours.

"We're really risk-averse," Reynolds previously said of his Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin campaigns. "So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff. But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

"I've approached that with Aviation and everything else we're working on," Reynolds added. "Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn't mean that you can't be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn't mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes."

