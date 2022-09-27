Hugh Jackman Confirms Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3

Marvel fans got a bit surprise on Tuesday when Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to not only confirm the release date of Deadpool 3 but also announce that a familiar face would be coming along to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine in the film. Now, Jackman is confirming the announcement himself with his own post to social media.

Jackman shared the same short video that Reynolds shared with the announcement, except Jackman took things one hilarious step further by adding the caption "Yeah, sure", sentiments that echo his response to Reynolds asking him if he wanted to play Wolverine one more time in the video. You can check out the post for yourself below.

With Deadpool 3 being part of the MCU, Wolverine's appearance in the film seems to confirm that character's arrival in the MCU as well, something that fans have been hoping for for a very long time. The film will be directed by Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly are also contributing to the script.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop, and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it, but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

"I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character," Reynolds said of Deadpool possibly making his debut in another film before Deadpool 3. "As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

Deadpool 3 is currently set to open in theaters on September 6, 2024.