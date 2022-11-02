Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's Spirited Gets Second Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a second trailer for Spirited, and while the first leaned heavily on the personalities of stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this time around audiences can get a lot more of a sense for how the world of the movie functions. Here, we learn that the story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol didn't just happen to Ebenezer Scrooge, but is something that happens to one person every year. This time around, Ferrell's Ghost has chosen Reynolds's character, over the objections of others who believe him to be un-fixable. But it also looks like there might be something more going on, as Ferrell's character seems to be preoccupied with a woman who works for Reynolds.

Reynolds appears to be right; there's no evidence that their dancing was lip-synched. But this trailer certainly gives a lot more informaiton about the movie's plot. And we can't help but wonder if the real story here is Reynolds's ascension to Christmas Ghost, so he can give Ferrell a happily ever after in the real world. But maybe that's a stretch. The whole marketing plan up to this point has been infused with Reynolds's trademark good-natured snark, and one has to wonder whether this thing has franchise potential, given the new information that this happens every year.

You can see the trailer below.

This is almost certainly the film's final full length trailer, since it's getting a small-scale theatrical run beginning next week, followed by a wide release on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. As you might expect in a story based on A Christmas Carol, Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Spencer is signed on to play Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker."

Here's the synopsis for the film:

This isn't your great great great great great great grandparents' Christmas Carol (give or take). Starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, Spirited is in theaters November 11 and streaming November 18 on Apple TV+