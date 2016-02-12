Ryan Reynolds Points Out Downside of Petition To Name a Vancouver Street After Him

✖

A Vancouver radio station has started a petition to get one of the Canadian city's streets renamed after Ryan Reynolds and now, the Deadpool star is pointing out all the downsides to naming a street in his hometown after him in a hilarious Twitter post. In the post, Reynolds notes that he's flattered, but that his brothers would enjoy some of the various ways they could mock him if a street were to be named for him.

On social media, news anchor Charlene Close shared that she had signed Kiss Radio's petition to name a Vancouver street after Reynolds. Reynolds replied to Close with the major downsides to naming a street after him.

"Very kind but hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, 'Ryan Reynolds is a mess' or 'Ryan Reynolds is really backed up,'" Reynolds wrote. "My brothers would enjoy this too much."

Downsides notwithstanding, the petition comes from Kiss Radio's "The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean" and currently has over 1700 signatures. According to the petition itself, the reason behind wanting the actor to have a street (or even just a lane) named for him is because of all of the good things he's done that make him "a beloved local treasure who encapsulates the best of Vancouverites."

The petition then breaks down some of Reynolds' good works just in 2020 alone, citing hefty donations the actor and his wife, Blake Lively, made to help homeless and at-risk youth as well as to an indigenous women's leadership fund, the actor's efforts in helping a woman's treasured stolen teddy bear be returned, his efforts in helping school children in Nunavut get warm winter gear, and his Group Effort Initiative which sees the actor use his own salary to hire people of color from marginalized communities and across the age spectrum to work on his feature films, giving them real-life experience in the industry. Ideally, the initiative will serve as a springboard to the next job for those trainees, setting them on a path for a career in the film industry.

"I've had a front-row seat to the immense talent of so many artisans, storytellers and experts," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "Being a member of a film crew is a special experience — but that privilege hasn't been extended to everyone. There's a ton of untapped talent out there. This action is the right thing to do, but it's worth noting that inclusivity will also make our industry stronger and more dynamic. We will tell better stories."

As for the petition, they do note that that the city of Vancouver usually only names streets for those who have died, but they feel they have a solid case for Reynolds.

We recognize the City of Vancouver *generally* only names streets after people who have passed, but there have been exceptions PLUS technically Ryan Reynolds is Dead(pool). We think we have a solid case here.

