Mark Ruffalo and Catherine Keener Cast in The Adam Project With Ryan Reynolds

✖

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and Oscar-nominated actress Catherine Keener are joining up with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds for the sci-fi adventure The Adam Project, which reportedly began production last week in Vancouver. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project also stars Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Ruffalo's fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Zoe Saladana.

In the film, Reynolds plays a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) with the pair working together to find their late father in order to set things right to save the future. In the film Ruffalo plays that father, a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as Reynolds's character while Keener will play the film's villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him. Mallari, Jr. plays the villain’s right hand.

The film is being directed by Free Guy's Shawn Levy and was developed by Levy's 21 Laps, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and David Ellison's Skydance for Netflix and is the first venture for Reynolds' The Group Effort Initiative. Launched in July, The Group Effort Initiative is a diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. The Group Effort Initiative is self-financed by Reynolds and is a joint effort between Reynolds' Maximum Effort and his wife Blake Lively's B for Effort. As part of the initiative, Reynolds will pay to house and train 10 to 20 people of color from marginalized communities and across the age spectrum to work on his feature films, giving them real-life experience in the industry. Ideally, the initiative will serve as a springboard to the next job for those trainees, setting them on a path for a career in the film industry.

"I've had a front-row seat to the immense talent of so many artisans, storytellers and experts," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "Being a member of a film crew is a special experience — but that privilege hasn't been extended to everyone. There's a ton of untapped talent out there. This action is the right thing to do, but it's worth noting that inclusivity will also make our industry stronger and more dynamic. We will tell better stories."

What do you think about Ruffalo and Keener joining Reynolds for The Adam Project? Let us know your thoughts about the project in the comments!

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage