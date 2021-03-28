San Diego Comic-Con Announces Dates for November 2021 Convention

✖

San Diego Comic-Con is happening this year in some shape, way, or form. Despite Comic-Con International formally canceling the traditional summer convention earlier this year, the outfit has announced the dates for a smaller convention it plans to host later this year. According to a new press release distributed by Comic-Con organizers, San Diego Comic-Con will now take place at the San Diego Convention Center over Thanksgiving weekend. Instead of a week-long event, this year's San Diego Comic-Con will be an intimate three-day affair, lasting from Friday, November 26th to Sunday, November 28th.

The company is calling this year's convention "Comic-Con Special Edition," and badge cost, attendance capacity, and "related information" has yet to be decided by organizers and convention center officials.

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues," Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer said in a release distributed by the outfit. "Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

Like virtually every other convention in 2020, Comic-Con was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Now that vaccines are starting to be readily available stateside, the country has slowly started to reopen with social events. Within the past month or so, both New York and California — two of the last holdovers across the land — have started to reopen their movie theaters at limited capacity.

“Southern California, you will be a beneficiary of this,” California Governor Gavin Newsom previously said about the theater situation. “Specifically, L.A. will be a big beneficiary of this new metric that likely will be met on Friday. And moving through the weekend and into next week, you will see more activity, more loosening of the tiers. That’s encouraging and I hope people will be enthusiastic about what this means moving forward, because we have a series of other thresholds and other goals that will allow us to move forward with more clarity, more conviction, and more confidence as we move through the next few weeks and the next few months.”