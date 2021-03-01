SDCC 2021 Summer In-Person Event Cancelled, New Comic-Con At Home Schedule Revealed

✖

Comic-Con is going virtual once more. It came as no surprise when Comic-Con International decided to move the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con to a virtual setting, cancelling any and all in-person festivities. While the folks in the United States and other parts of the world are starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19, there is still a lot of work to be done before massive gatherings like Comic-Con can be held once again. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that San Diego Comic-Con 2021 would be held virtually, cancelling the in-person convention for the second year in a row.

The announcement was made via Comic-Con's official Twitter account on Monday afternoon. The virtual event that will take place this year will likely have a similar set up to last year's Comic-Con at Home event, though this edition will be a little bit shorter.

Comic-Con at Home 2021 will last just three days, from July 23rd to July 25th. This may be disappointing for some, but it offers a chance for every day of the festival to be packed with exciting panels and presentations.

"While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are," reads the statement from Comic-Con. "As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safer alternative."

As revealed in the statement, there are plans for an in-person Comic-Con at the end of the year. The plan is for a three-day event to take place in San Diego in November, with the entire convention returning to its normal capacity in 2022. At this time, details regarding the November event have yet to be revealed.