Sean Connery: Hollywood Remembers the Iconic Actor
News broke on Saturday that Academy Award-winning actor Sean Connery died at the age of 90. Connery will forever be a cinematic icon for originating the role of James Bond on screen. That was one of many roles for Connery. Others include playing Indiana Jones' father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, working opposite Nicolas Cage in The Rock, and roles in other films including Dragonheart, Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, The Untouchables, and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. It is safe to say that Connery's award-winning performances left an impression on not only his audiences but on his fellow actors who worked alongside him or grew up watching him on the big screen.
Several of Connery's colleagues in Hollywood, including actors, producers, and writers, have taken to social media to share remembrances of the star. We've collected a few of them here.
“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared via the franchise's official Twitter account. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
James Bond
Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou— James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020
Henry Jones, Sr.
May you find illumination, Sir Sean.
Sean Connery — 1930-2020
Legend. pic.twitter.com/b1U1ZfKbpt— Amblin (@amblin) October 31, 2020
Hugh Jackman
I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020
Kevin Smith
He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020
Stephen King
Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020
Sam Neill
Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020
Paul Feig
Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020
Cary Elwes
RIP Sean Connery... the only Bond. From Scotland with Love and a broken heart 🏴💔 https://t.co/jfMVXp0o8u— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 31, 2020
Elizabeth Hurley
RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9— Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020
Robert Carlyle
RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI— Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020