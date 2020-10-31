Sean Connery, James Bond Star and Oscar Winning Actor, Dies at 90

✖

Sir Sean Connery has died, confirms new reports early this morning. The BBC reports the Scottish actor past away after turning 90 years old. Connery's family announced his tragic passing in a statement earlier this morning. The actor was 90 years old.

Born August 25, 1930, Connery was raised in Scotland to parents Euphemia and Jospeh. The actor took great pride in his heritage and enjoyed a variety of gigs before turning his eye to acting in the 1950s. Connery was first introduced to entertainment after being hired to work backstage at the King's Theater, and he continued to pay dues as his notoriety grew.

Of course, audiences will best know the legendary actor for his work on James Bond. The actor portrayed the iconic screen character in seven films. His tenure at the British agent ran from 1962 to 1983, and many James Bond fans agree Connery is one of the best actors to tackle the character. In fact, the American Film Institute chose Connery's James Bond was the third-greatest film hero of all time.

However, the actor's feelings towards James Bond were notoriously strained. Connery recognized the spy made him a household name, but he felt boxed in by the franchise's success. In previous interviews, the actor's close friend Michael Caine admitted Connery would be upset when recognized in public as James Bond.

"If you were his friend in these early days you didn't raise the subject of Bond. He was, and is, a much better actor than just playing James Bond, but he became synonymous with Bond."

Following his tenure with James Bond, Connery went on to work on dozens more projects. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for his performance in The Untouchables. Some of his other greatest films include Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, Finding Forrester, and more.

Connery was honored for his career in film at the turn of the century back in 2000. The Scottish native was knighted by Elizabeth II just a year after receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Kennedy Center. The actor announced his formal retirement in 2006 and only returned to film a few times afterwards. His legacy endures still today through his impressive body of work, and Connery is largely considered to be one of Scotland's greatest actors of to date.

Our thoughts are with Connery's family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.