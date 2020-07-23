Seattle Names New Hockey Team "Kraken" and Fans Are Loving It

(Photo: Seattle Kraken)

Seattle has a number of accomplished sports teams, but they've been missing an NHL team for decades, with the city announcing today that the Seattle Kraken will make their debut in 2021. The city earned approval to expand the league back in 2018 and registered a number of names, which included Cougars, Eagles, Emeralds, Evergreens, Firebirds, Kraken, Rainiers, Renegades, Sea Lions, Seals, Sockeyes, Totems, and Whales. The team name was officially confirmed today as the "Kraken," meant to honor the city's oceanic history, while also striking fear into the hearts of opposing teams with the embrace of the mythical sea creature.

"Some say we know more about the cosmos than we do our own waters. Maybe that's what draws us to the sea — the vast expanse, the impermeable deep. The uncharted has long inspired generations of folklore," the team released on their official website. "In Seattle, we welcome voyagers. Our port city brings legends from all over the world. We cross boundless oceans and dense wilderness, finding our beasts along the way. These legends are home to this rugged coastal wonderland with a name etched on Lord Stanley. Now, we breathe new life into a legend. An ancient and powerful force reawakens in the heart of the great Pacific Northwest. We will wear the 'S' in honor of our champion predecessors, and we will have a name that incarnates the might of the sea."

In addition to unveiling its name, the team released a video teasing the terror of the beast while explaining the significance of the name.

Fans were quick to share their support for the name, not only because this announcement confirms the team is really becoming a reality, but because of the pop culture connections of the Kraken, having been seen in a number of different movies and TV series.

While fans might have to wait until next year for the team to actually debut, the NHL aims to hold an abbreviated playoff series beginning in August.

What do you think of the team name? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

