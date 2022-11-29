Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Again Because of Covid Requirements

Shanghai Disneyland has been on a rollercoaster over the last couple of years when it comes to COVID-related closures. All Disney Parks around the globe shut down at the height of the pandemic in 2020, but most have stayed operational since they reopened. That hasn't been the case for the park in Shanghai. The park has opened and closed multiple times over the past year-and-a-half or so, and this week it will be shutting down once again.

The Disney Park in Shanghai just reopened its gates four days ago after its most recent closure, but it will be shutting down once again on November 29th. There has been a recent rise in COVID cases in China as well as a rise in protests related to the lockdowns. Shanghai Disneyland released an official statement about the impending closure on Monday.

"In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022," reads the statement. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally."

As the statement suggests, this shut down is temporary. It's also telling that the surrounding parts of the resort will not be closed alongside the park itself. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and the hotels associated with Disneyland will continue operating as the park closes.

Shanghai Disneyland most recently closed its gates in October of this year, reopening late last week. Perhaps the most stressful incident to take place at the park since the start of the pandemic occurred in November 2021. After a positive COVID test, 34,000 guests were locked inside the park, in order to try and keep any potential cases from getting out. Disneyland reopened two days later when everyone inside had tested negative.

Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida are not facing any immediate closures.