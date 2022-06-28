Shanghai Disneyland is reopening this week and fans are posting their memories. The Walt Disney Company announced the beginning of ticket sales and annual pass reservations this morning. Tomorrow, you can go get your passes and head to the park. Shanghai Disneyland closed due to a COVID 19 surge earlier this year. China has taken quick action to curb those moments. In concordance with that government, the park will be implementing some enhanced health and safety measure to ensure a smooth reopening. Capacity will be limited in the early going. But, Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel have all resumed operations. There is one test that all guests will have to take before being allowed entry.

"All guests, regardless of age, will be required to present a green Shanghai Health QR Code ("Suishenma") and a negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 72 hours (from sampling time) prior to entering any area of Shanghai Disney Resort," the company wrote. "In order to comply with government guidelines for tourism destinations, proof of a negative NAT taken within 72 hours is mandatory (we are not able to accept proof of 24 hour NAT sampling in lieu of a valid negative NAT result)."

Here's their announcement for the opening."Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on June 30, 2022. Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland are available for purchase beginning June 29. During the initial park reopening phase the resort management will implement enhanced health and safety measures and undertake a careful ramp up of operations. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel have resumed operations."

"In accordance with government regulations and guidance, Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations with limited daily capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols. During the initial reopening phase, the majority of Shanghai Disneyland's exciting attractions, rides, shows and shopping and dining locations will resume operations with controlled capacity. Some experiences such as Explorer Canoes, Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination and Marvel Universe will remain closed. Additional operational measures may also be adopted to accommodate social distance. Guests are advised to check the resort's official website and app for details on attraction and entertainment availability and operations."

