Skittles Releases Horrifying New Commercial with Yogurt Boy

First, there was Baby Peanut, and the world lost its resounding mind. Now, there is another mascot coming to fill up your social media feed, and it is far more horrifying. In fact, Skittles might have just created the most terrifying snack promo of all time, and the Internet feels like it will never recover.

For those out of the loop, you better think twice before getting into the ring. The whole ordeal began when Skittles put out a commercial for its new candy. According to Skittles, it new dipped candy are “fancy Skittles made in a very fancy way” but that is not how we would describe it.

As you can see below, the candy’s promo is something out of a horror movie. The video is called Yogurt Boy, and it starts out easily enough. Fans are introduced to a spoilt boy rich with lavishes, but things turn dark when he tells his butler to get him some more yogurt-covered Skittles.

The promo goes on to show the butler entered a kitchen with horror on his face. It is then fans meet the Yogurt Boy, and your eyes will never recover after seeing the sight. The figure seen rummaging through the kitchen is covered in yogurt from head to toe. In fact, the creature seems to be made of yogurt, and it makes some truly traumatizing gurgling noises.

It is no surprise the butler is terrified of the boy, and he is seen picking up a Skittle with some forceps. He quickly plunges the metal tool into the boy’s stomach, and the yogurt monster shrieks in ecstasy while viewers will scream in terror. By the end, the butler all but runs out of the kitchen to feed his employer, leaving Yogurt Boy in the kitchen alone to stoke again at will.

Apparently, this commercial is supposed to advertise the new Skittles Dips, but we cannot get over the horrifying monster it has birthed. Should Yogurt Boy ever meet Baby Peanut, we fear for the latter’s life – and to be honest – we are already fearing for our own.

