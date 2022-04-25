SONIC Introducing New Big Dill Cheeseburger Complete With Pickle Fries

✖

SONIC is very much in the pickle business. Monday, the drive-in joint announced a new pickle-filled sandwich and a fried pickle side. The "Big Dill Cheeseburger," as the national chain is calling it, features the chain's traditional beef patty. That's then topped with melty American cheese, fresh crinkle cut pickle slices, fried pickles, and a new dill-flavored ranch sauce.

The fried pickles included on the pickle will actually be available as a new side. Pickle Fries are traditional pickle spears that have been cut into the same shape as crinkle cut fries. A little breading and frying and the end result is the crispy, salty treat.

"Our SONIC guests know that they'll be able to find something new, unexpected, and totally craveable every time they visit their local drive-in. As we roll into summer, we wanted to make pickles the star of the show with these two new items that provide the ultimate pickle experience," said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at SONIC. "We take pride in creating unique products that consumers crave, and The Big Dill Cheeseburger and Pickle Fries are sure to be the perfect combo for pickle indulgence."

The two new items are available immediately for those who use and order through the SONIC app. They'll be available as part of the menu for regular SONIC attendees beginning Monday, May 2nd. Both items are also a limited-time item and are only expected to be available through the end of June.

Furthermore, SONIC app users will be able to try one Big Dill Cheeseburger at half-price if ordered through the app. The half-price deal runs through May 2nd and June 26th, and can be used just once through the same app.