Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51

Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51.

In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for writers and filmmakers across various mediums, including film, television, and broadway. Holly's most notable clients included Nell Benjamin, Matthew Flanagan, David McHugh, and Larry O'Keefe. Holly also wrote for the short-lived animated series The LeBrons, a fictional retelling of the life and times of LeBron James.

"Holly loved the ocean, the wilderness, and traveling the world, climbing mountains from Baldy to Kilimanjaro," Holly's family said in a statement obtained by Variety. "A larger than life character and hilarious story teller, Holly regaled his many friends with epic tales from his myriad adventures. From the plains of the Serengeti to the produce aisle of Whole Foods, Holly was always the hero. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great thinker, philosopher, and lover of Scotch."

Hailing from Geneva, New York, Holly left a collegiate lacrosse career to pursue a career in film. He cut his teeth working the mailroom at CAA before joining Buchwald as an agent; he then formed his own firm, Epiphany Alliance, short thereafter.

He co-created Sons & Daughters with client Fred Goss in 2006, a blended family sitcom that ran for one 11-episode season.

Holly is survived by his mother, Michael Holly, stepfather Keith Moxey, sister Lauren Holly, and girlfriend Amy Shapiro. He was preceded in death by his father Grant Holly and brother Alexander Holly.