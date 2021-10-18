Sony Headphones Get a Huge One Day Sale on Amazon at Every Price Level

With all of the news about product shortages for the upcoming holiday season, anyone in the market for headphones should seriously consider the sale that Amazon cooked up today on Sony devices. It all starts with the WH-1000XM4, which is currently on sale here on Amazon for $248 (29% off) in black, blue, and silver – an all-time low by a considerable margin. The deal is also available here at Walmart and here at Best Buy.

Features of the WH-1000XM4 include high end sound and noise canceling features, up to 30 hours of battery life, and touch sensor controls. However, if you don’t need all of the bells and whistles of the WH-1000XM4, Amazon is also offering the wireless WHCH710N model in black and blue for only $78 (57% off). If you prefer earbuds, they have you covered there too with a deal that drops the wireless WF-C500 down to $68 (32% off).

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, we’ve covered the high and mid-level price tiers, but Amazon is rounding out the sale on Sony headphones with a deal that takes up to 50% off a wide range of on-ear and in-ear headphones priced at $28 to $48. You can browse that sale right here while it lasts.

Note that many of these sales are expected to run until the end of the day today, October 18th, so take advantage while you can.