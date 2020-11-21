Sour Punch and Red Vines Unveil Christmas Candies

✖

Like the offerings from Sour Patch Kids and other candy makers across the land, the team at American Licorice Company is gearing up for a batch of new Christmas-themed candy for the upcoming holiday season. When it comes to the La Porte-based confectioner, both of its Sour Punch and Red Vine brands are coming out with a set of new products for the season.

On the Sour Punch front, two new items were made for just this year — Sour Punch Santa Straws, the classic straw trays with new Apple and Berry-flavored sour straw candies. Then there's the Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites, which includes four flavors of goodies — Watermelon, Green Apple, Cherry, and Berry. Though not new, the manufacturer is also bringing back Sour Punch Trees and Sour Punch Arctic Straws for another go-around.

Red Vines, on the other hand, aren't introducing any new products this year. Rather, the company is returning to its iconic winter packaging for the season, both on its Red Vines Christmas Mini Bites and Red Vines Red Twists Winter Tray item.

If candy might not be your thing, each brand also launched a wearable line that includes apparel and merchandise geared toward the holidays. These include a Love & Vines shirt blue a Sour Punch Straws crewneck sweatshirt.

The candies are available nationwide at retailers both in-person and online. The merchandise can be purchased through the AmericanLicorice site here.