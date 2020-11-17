Sour Patch Kids Launches New Christmas Candy and Merchandise

✖

The Sour Patch Kids are getting ready for the holidays. As seems to be the case with most other treat-makers around this time of the year, Mondelez International unveiled their Christmas-centric Sour Patch Kids line Monday afternoon, including a handful of festive snacks and a full apparel line.

While red and green Sour Patch Kids aren't necessarily new innovations, the company is singling them out to make special mixes for their limited-edition holiday and 2020-themed boxes. Each of the boxes comes with at least a whopping two pounds of Sour Patch Kids, and you can choose between a sleigh, snowman, or Santa box.

There's even a tongue-in-cheek video conferencing box, a direct nod to the Zoom calls most of us have been forced to make throughout the entirety of the year. For the absolute Sour Patch Kids fiends, there's a massive five-pound option of the holiday mix also available. All items are now for sale through the Sour Patch Kids website.

Then comes the "Naughty Then Nice," apparel that ties directly into the candy's "Sour Then Sweet" slogan. The line essentially includes any wearable you can dream up, including a fleece pullover, hoodies, long-sleeve tees, crop tees, beanies, and caps. Then come the mugs and a set of candles, one for each Sour Patch Kids flavor — Redberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Lemon.

All items are now for sale as supplies last on the Sour Patch Kids site.

The Christmas items come on the heels of a massive Halloween promotion the brand held, where it held a socially distant trick-or-treating event in select cities around the country.

“We know so many kids in the U.S. look forward to typical Halloween traditions like dressing up in costumes and collecting a respectable candy stash,” Sour Patch Kids brand manager Danielle Freid said in the release. “We’re hoping to bring the spirit of Halloween to American families with our reverse trick-or-treating experience as a reminder that there are still ways to get creative, have fun and enjoy treats – and tricks – in a safe way this Halloween.”