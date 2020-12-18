Space Force Announces What Service Members Will Be Called

✖

The United States Armed Forces have soldiers, sailors, airmen, guardsmen, and Marines. Now, the latest branch of the military has determined what it's going to call those that fill its ranks. Henceforth, members of the United States Space Force will be known as Guardians. The branch's official Twitter account announced the news Friday afternoon, saying it consulted with space professionals and members of the general public for over a year before making the final decision. Furthermore, the Space Force also announced its motto as "Semper Supra," a Latin saying for "Always Above."

"Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians," the account tweeted.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

In subsequent tweets, it added, "The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, "Guardians of the High Frontier."

The United States Space Force was first founded after the passing of the United States Space Force Act, signed into law on December 20, 2019. As of now, the Space Force has an enlistment of 2,501 active duty Guardians and oversees some 70 spacecraft owned and operated by the United States.

"The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies," the Space Force Twitter thread concludes. "Guardians. #SemperSupra."