SpaceX: Here's How to Watch the Launch If You Missed It Live

For the first time in nearly a decade, American astronauts have gone to space from American soil. Saturday afternoon, SpaceX launched Crew Dragon into orbit for the first-ever crewed space launch by a private company in the history of the United States. Throughout the entire day, staff from both SpaceX and NASA have been keeping the masses informed through a variety of live streams, which will last throughout the entire weekend, especially as astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley make their way to the International Space Station.

If you missed out on the live stream of the launch, no need to fret – virtually every news outlet in the country carried the launch. As you can see in the video above, CBS News has a nice clip of the entire launch including the ten-second countdown all the way through until orbit. Behnken and Hurley will remain in orbit for the better part of the next day before they're able to dock at the International Space Station.

Throughout the weekend, NASA will continue streaming programming from the rocket on its social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

LIVE NOW: We are launching astronauts to the @Space_Station from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years. Liftoff is at 3:22pm ET. #LaunchAmericahttps://t.co/UPmFv01Adf https://t.co/UPmFv01Adf — NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020

The full schedule for NASA's live stream of the event can be found below. All times are Eastern.

May 30, Saturday

11 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins

3:22 p.m. – Liftoff

4:09 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn

4:55 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test

TBD p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

6:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy

May 31, Sunday

TBD a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

10:27 a.m. – Docking

12:45 p.m. – Hatch Open

1:15 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

3:15 p.m. – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson

SpaceX, a company founded by serial entrepreneur Elon Musk, is largely responsible for the launch and Musk himself has been a proponent of getting humans to Mars. The company's mission statement can be found below.

"Building on the achievements of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, SpaceX is working on a next generation of fully reusable launch vehicles that will be the most powerful ever built, capable of carrying humans to Mars and other destinations in the solar system."

Cover photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.