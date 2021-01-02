Spider-Man Star Zendaya Broke The Internet With A Grey Suit

Zendaya fans are over the moon with the Spider-Man star’s latest fashion ensemble. Like so many of us at home for the holiday, the actress decided to get dressed up to take some pictures at home. A very nice grey suit paired with a satin top in a similar shade sent Twitter into a meltdown. This isn’t even the first time she’s managed to become a trending topic with a grey outfit. Fans will remember last year when a popular post on the platform pitted her outfit against the same one on Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan. The fans were out in force for that one as well. However, this time Zendaya is skipping g the tie and still absolutely destroying this look. All the reactions make one thing clear, when it comes to the most fashionable member of the MCU, the Emmy-award winner might be your clear winner. Check out some of the reactions down below:

In a recent Essence interview, Zendaya shared all the emotions that were going through her mind as the Emmy win was announced.

“There’s a video of me that a family friend took while I was waiting, and you can see my leg shaking. In my head I was like, ‘Dude, just chill out,” the Spider-Man star shared. “What will be, will be.’ I remember taking a deep breath, and then hearing my name, and then my family screamed. I was worried that if they kept screaming for too long, I wouldn’t have any time to actually say anything—but I didn’t want to stop them, because they were having a great time. It was a very special night. I’ll definitely remember that one forever...”

