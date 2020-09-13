Netflix Buys Zendaya and John David Washington's Malcon & Marie

✖

Netflix has purchased the rights to Malcom & Marie, the Zendaya and John David Washington-starring film from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson that was filmed completely in secret during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the streamer has paid $30 million for the film's worldwide rights following the largely virtual Toronto International Film Festival which also saw Netflix purchase rights to Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised as well as the Shia LaBeouf-starring Pieces of a Woman.

In Malcolm & Marie, Washington stars as a filmmaker and Zendaya stars as his girlfriend. The film follows them after they return home from a movie premiere when a discussion about their past relationships take an unexpected turn, testing the strength of their love. Production on the film took place from June 17 through July 2 at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California with production completely compliant with the Writer's Guild, Director's Guild, and Screen Actors Guild having received approvals from all three groups and adhering to their safety protocols as prompted by the pandemic, including the cast and crew having to arrive on location for a two week quarantine period prior to the start of shooting on the project.

Levinson, Washington, Zendaya, and a few others bankrolled the film themselves while production on the film saw crew members tackling multiple roles. Co-Executive Producer Harrison Kreiss was reportedly responsible for "tracking scripts, stocking craft services and standing in for lighting." The film itself was reportedly written in just six days after production on Euphoria's second season stopped due to the pandemic. Zendaya, who also stars in Euphoria, shared the first photo from the film herself on Twitter back in July.

"I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love," Levinson said in a statement. "We are thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world."

Malcolm & Marie does not yet have a release date.

What do you think? Are you excited that Malcom & Marie has been purchased by Netflix? Will you check out the film when it is released? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.