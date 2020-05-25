New Photos of Disney's Star Wars Hotel Emerge Online

✖

Star Wars fans will soon be able to get a new, immersive experience while visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort creates the feeling of being on a ship in the Star Wars galaxy. Attractions Magazine got some new aerial shots of the hotel as construction continues. As you can see in those photos, the hotel looks like it has a ship's head on one end. The magazine also notes that the hotel is small compared to other Disney resorts. That's because the resort's focus is on immersion and storytelling. Disney will be looking to get more money from fewer customers eager to experience their personalized Star Wars story.

Disney revealed the first details about the Galactic Starcruiser resort at D23 Expo in 2019. Bob Chapek, then Walt Disney Parks chairman and now Disney CEO, revealed during the Disney Parks presentation that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will offer a two-night itinerary where guests arrive and depart together, similar to the Disney Cruise Line. Attendees will experience their own Star Wars story during their stay within the Starcruiser resort.

Photo Update: A look at the Star Wars hotel and Toy Story restaurant at Disney's Hollywood Studios (via @bioreconstruct): https://t.co/cTiyXNp9jr pic.twitter.com/w54PYv7jKu — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) May 25, 2020

The resort takes the form of a ship called the Halcyon, which is known for taking trips to exotic locales. Guests will stay in well-furnished ship cabins, enjoy dining aboard the ship, visit the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, and more. All throughout, guests can participate in onboard activities and interact with characters, crew, and other passengers to become a part of the broader Star Wars story. Here's the rundown of the experience as provided by Disney Parks:

The adventure begins when you arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World and check in for your two-night experience.

You will be invited to enter a Launch Pod for transport into space. Through windows above, you’ll see yourself leave the real world behind as you jump to hyperspace and draw closer and closer to the Halcyon.

When the Launch Pod docks with the Halcyon and the airlock opens, you will step into the ship’s main deck Atrium to begin your journey through a galaxy far, far away.

A visit aboard the Halcyon becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The all-immersive experience also features entertaining activities, such as: Wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, where you may discover your own connection with the Force. Visiting the starcruiser’s Bridge to learn about ship systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense – skills that may come in handy during a journey through this adventure-filled galaxy.



Disney Parks also says the view from the ship's windows will change as you travel through the galaxy. Halcyon also has hidden rooms where guests can hide secrets or hold meetings. Disney promises that the choices you make during your stay will affect how the story plays out.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to open in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.