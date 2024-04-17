Starbucks Adds Spicy Lemonade Lineup for Spring

Starbucks is getting spicy this spring. On Tuesday, Starbucks launched spicy new additions to their drink menu with the arrival of Spicy Lemonade Refreshers and a spicy cold cream foam. The new spicy lineup is available now at Starbucks locations and will be available for a limited time, bringing the "swicy" — that's sweet plus spicy — trend to the coffee chain's drink lineup.

Available in the Spicy Lemonade Refresher line are the Spicy Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher, the Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Refresher, and the Spicy Strawberry Lemonade Refresher. Each refresher gets their spice from a spicy chili powder blend with lemonade. The Spicy Cream Cold foam is available as a customization and is made with the classic Starbucks cold foam and their Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It can be added to any cold beverage, with the brand suggesting customers try it with an iced chai for what they call a "delicious combination of spices" or to simply enjoy it with a cold brew for "coffee with a kick." The entire spicy lineup is available for a limited time this spring, while supplies last.

In addition to the new spicy lineup, Starbucks has announced that on Thursday, April 18th, they are offering a buy-on-get-one-free promo. On Thursday, Rewards members can buy any beverage — including the Spicy lineup or the recently-launched lavender lineup — and get another free from noon until 6 p.m. The promotion is available in the Starbucks app when ordering online or you can get it in-person in store as well.

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, McDonald's also announced on Tuesday that they are making changes to their McCrispy. It was announced that certain McDonald's locations will start offering a new variety of their McCrispy sandwich, adding the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy in two varieties in a wide-scale test. First, there's the regular Bacon Cajun McCrispy which features the classic McCrispy chicken patty with bacon, pickles, and a new Cajun ranch sauce. There is also the Bacon Cajun McCrispy Deluxe which adds lettuce and tomatoes to the mix. The sandwiches will be available starting April 22nd at select locations.

"The bold, creamy, and spicy Cajun ranch sauce is sure to take your tastebuds to the next level," a McDonald's release says of the item. "And don't even get us started on the applewood smoked bacon, crinkle cut pickles and perfectly toasted potato roll.... truly a perfect mouthwatering medley."

