Starbucks' Viral Olive Oil Drinks Now Available Nationwide

Two new olive oil infused beverages are now available at Starbucks.

Starbucks' viral Oleato beverages have finally arrived nationwide. On Tuesday, the lineup of extra virgin olive oil-infused drinks which launched in just a few cities in the U.S. in 2023, officially launched across stores in both the U.S. and Canada. Joining the menu are two drinks, Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and Oleato Caffe Latte with Oatmilk. Additionally, other beverages can be customized with Oleato Golden Foam, which is vanilla sweet cream that has been infused with Partanna olive oil in a cold foam.

The Oleato line was first created after then-CEO Howard Schultz after trying olive oil in coffee in Italy in 2022. He then had the company's beverage development team to work on a drink line containing olive oil.

"I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee," he said in a statement at the time. "In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate."

While Starbucks appears to be all in on Oleato, consumers haven't exactly been sold on the beverage. After the drink first appeared on select menus, some consumers began reporting that digesting the oil infused coffee was a problem. Specifically, some noted that the drinks have a laxative effect.

Here's how Starbucks describes the new Oleato drinks.

▪ New Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut: Starbucks Blonde espresso combined with notes of warm toffeenut and creamy oatmilk, topped with Oleato Golden Foam, a lush vanilla sweet cream cold foam infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

▪ Oleato Caffé Latte with Oatmilk: This beverage is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, a light roast that is smooth and subtly sweet, combined with creamy oatmilk and infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil to create a velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte.

And here are some of Starbucks' suggested customizations using Oleato Golden Foam.

▪ Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam: Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Topped with lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam.

▪ Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam: Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right, served with milk over ice and topped with lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam. Green has never tasted so good.

▪ Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam: Crafted with sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors and hand-shaken with creamy coconutmilk, ice and a scoop of real diced dragonfruit. Topped with lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam.

▪ Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam: Tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit combine with diced pineapple and creamy coconutmilk to create a delicious island escape. Topped with lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam.

Will you be trying the new Oleato offerings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.