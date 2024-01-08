Disney Parks Starbucks Tumbler Collection Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has launched a new collection of Starbuckks tumblers inspired by Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but you don't need to go to the Parks to get your hands on them. The new collection is available online now, and you can choose from several designs priced at $29.99 each.

The collection includes Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle and Disney World Cinderella's Castle designs with a translucent rose gold tint along with a glittery metallic rose gold Mickey Mouse design that's available with either park logo. You can get your order in here at shopDisney while they last (direct links below). Note that shipping is currently free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks Tumbler – See at shopDisney

Disney World Cinderella's Castle Starbucks Tumbler – See at shopDisney

Disneyland Mickey Mouse Peach Punch Starbucks Tumbler – See at shopDisney

Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse Peach Punch Starbucks Tumbler – See at shopDisney

in other Disney cup news, a Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle recently launched with features like a button that opens the top and activates a light-up feature and sound effects. It can hold roughly 770ml / 26 oz of liquid, though it is not intended for hot drinks. There's even a red lanyard with Star Wars graphics that will make it more convenient to carry.

The ligthsaber water bottle is now available here at shopDisney for $39.99. Again, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.