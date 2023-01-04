Starbucks Adds New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew as Part of Winter Menu Lineup

The holiday season is behind us and that means restaurants and coffee shops are shifting into their winter offerings — including Starbucks. On Tuesday, Starbucks debuted their 2023 winter menu, heralding the return of the fan favorite pistachio latte for the third year in a row as well as a new iced drink and the return of a beloved bakery item.

The Pistachio Latte features flavors of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk. Back for the third year in a row, it's available hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino blended beverage. It's joined this year by the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. This drink features Starbucks' signature Cold Brew as sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

As for the bakery treat, the Red Velvet Loaf is back. The Red Velvet Loaf is a vanilla cake swirled with classic red velvet cake and topped with a white chocolatey icing. The Red Velvet Loaf as well as the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Pistachio Latte are available now at participating stores nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.

Starbucks' new winter menu comes just a few weeks after Dunkin' unveiled their new winter menu lineup. Dunkin's lineup included a new Brown Butter Toffee Latte along with Dunkin Midnight, a deep, rich roast with notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish as well as several new and returning food menu items as well.

What do you think about Starbucks' winter menu lineup? Will you be giving the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!