Stouffer's Announces LasagnaMac Mashup

While there are a lot of different foods that qualify as “comfort food”, there’s just something about pasta and cheese that for many are the perfect combination. Now, Stouffer's is taking two of its classic pasta favorites -- Lasagna and Mac & Cheese -- to the next level. The company has announced an all-new mashup of the two savory favorites with it's new LasagnaMac. The specialty dish will take Stouffer's classic macaroni and cheese and stack it between layers of its iconic Lasagna with Meat & Sauce to offer the ultimate comfort food experience for a few lucky fans.

"Bringing together two of our best-selling products is a simple way to express the intent of our new marketing campaign, Happyfull," Stouffer's brand marketing manager Megan McLaughlin said in a statement. "We worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full. LasagnaMac is a great example of how of our innovation is anchored in consumer obsession – and not to mention, it's incredibly delicious."

Stouffer's shared news of LasagnaMac on social media this week as well, alerting fans that "dreams do come true".

Dreams do come true! Say hello 😍 to Stouffer’s LasagnaMac: a cheesy, delicious combination of Stouffer’s Lasagna and Mac & Cheese. Keep an eye out early summer 2021 for a chance to try it in an upcoming giveaway! pic.twitter.com/1vkblDc3NS — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) April 20, 2021

Now, if LasagnaMac truly does sound like your cheesy carb dream come true, you might want to catch yourself before heading to your local store's freezer section. Stouffer's LasagnaMac is a limited time promotional item that will be available online this summer as part of a giveaway. That's right, LasagnaMac is an exclusive item and fans interested in living their best pasta lives are encouraged to follow @stouffers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to find out more about they can have a chance to try this ultimate comfort food mashup.

Stouffer's LasagnaMac is just the latest culinary mashup that pasta fans have had a chance to acquire. Earlier this year, Kraft-Heinz announced Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, a sweet, candy-colored twist on the iconic dish for Valentine's Day. That offering was also giveaway-only, with 1000 lucky macaroni and cheese fans getting to try the unique pink treat.

Will you be trying to get your hands on Stouffer's LasagnaMac? What is your favorite comfort food? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.