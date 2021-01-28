Kraft Is Releasing Candy Mac and Cheese

✖

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but when it comes to celebrating the holiday of love this year forget chocolate, flowers, and other treats for your beloved. Kraft has a very unexpected and sweet idea about how to spread the love this year with the introduction of Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. The bright pink twist on the classic was announced by Kraft on Instagram on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Kraft-Heinz announced the unusual offering, but this isn't a variety that will be available in stores. According to the post, the company will be giving away 1000 kits that feature original Kraft Macaroni and Cheese along with a packet that allows the lucky winners to turn their dinner sweet and pink -- just like candy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kraft Mac & Cheese (@kraft_macandcheese)

According to a Kraft-Heinz spokesperson (via NBC Chicago), the unusual take on macaroni and cheese gets its pink color from beetroot and carrot concentrates and will feature a "sweet" flavor in addition to its classic cheesy one using fructose, natural flavors, and vanilla extract.

If you're interested in this unusual take on macaroni and cheese, here's what you need to know. To enter for a chance to win one of the 1000 boxes of Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, all you have to do is go to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com between now and February 8th at 12 p.m. CST to enter, no purchase necessary. Winners will receive a kit that includes one box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and one candy packet to transform that mac into Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. The kits will all be delivered by February 14, just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day.

This isn't the first time that Kraft has come out with unique flavors of macaroni and cheese, either. Last fall, Kraft Heinz Canada announced a limited run of Pumpkin Spice KD that they ended up introducing in the United States as well. Like the Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, the Canadian Pumpkin Spice KD was limited to 1000 kits as well.

What do you think of this latest unusual flavor offering from Kraft? Would you want to try Candy Kraft Macaroni and Cheese? let us know in the comments.