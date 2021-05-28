Another Ship Got Stuck In The Suez Canal

✖

The Suez Canal had another ship get stuck in it this week. One of the major moments of 2021 was the Ever Given getting lodged in the waterway and the world’s larger economy basically grinding to a halt. Having a second ship repeat the performance would have been catastrophic for a number of reasons. Futurism reports that Maersk Emerald had some mechanical issues on Friday. When the engines went bad near Ismaila, Egypt, people feared we were in for a repeat. But,it looks like things are unobstructed now. The Maersk Emerald received aid from some towboats and allowed other vessels to navigate the canal without further incident. But, this entire situation draws more attention to how precarious the global supply chain is. Many couldn’t believe the world would screech to a halt because of one ship, but spectators got a front-row seat for that earlier this Spring.

Back in March, a number of experts spoke to Bloomberg about the Ever Given situation. 12 percent of world trade came to a crawl because of the ship. Five days saw social media looking for updates on the status of the canal and millions of dollars at stake. 450 ships had to wait their turn, and all that was avoided this time around.

Animals Internation spoke to the publication about some 200,000 animals possibly stranded while the Ever Given was freed. European Union director Gabriel Paun talked about the sheep and how there were 18 vessels housing different animals. The EU director explained, “It’s just another incident which shows that no matter which contingency plan you design, tragedies may occur over and over as long as we don’t replace the export of live animals with the export of refrigerated and frozen meat."

So, for now catastrophe has been averted, but there are going to be a ton of eyes on the Suez Canal for the rest of the year. The Ever Given spawned a literal ocean of memes. However, if another ship were to wedge itself in there, there would be no shortage of comments from people all around the world. One aspect of these stories that people seem to appreciate is that this is just a ship and it is causing problems. Even as humorous as it can be, let’s hope that things continue to run smoothly in that waterway.

